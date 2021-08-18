Short Interest in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Drops By 22.2%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3,041.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 128,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87. Lazard has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

