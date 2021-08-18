Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Drops By 23.0%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KGFHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,902. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

