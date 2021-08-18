Short Interest in Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Grows By 21.1%

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NIPOF remained flat at $$572.00 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.00. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a fifty-two week low of $572.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

