Short Interest in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Rises By 55.6%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 59,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of HALL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. 505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 46,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

