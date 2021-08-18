Short Interest in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Rises By 55.6%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 59,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of HALL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. 505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.70.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
