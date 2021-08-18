Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Declines By 31.5%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,767,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,999,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 998,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 109,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares during the period.

HERO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. 951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,512. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

