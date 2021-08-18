Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Decreases By 47.2%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,585. The company has a market cap of $45.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.88. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

