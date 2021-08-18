Short Interest in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Rises By 29.0%

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $451.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

