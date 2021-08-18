Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Expands By 46.4%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:DTNOF remained flat at $$1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

