Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Expands By 46.4%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:DTNOF remained flat at $$1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.29.
Dno Asa Company Profile
Read More: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.