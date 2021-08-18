Short Interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Declines By 22.7%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

