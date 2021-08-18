Short Interest in Circle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEXE) Declines By 25.0%

Circle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEXE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CEXE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,972. Circle Entertainment has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Circle Entertainment Company Profile

Circle Entertainment, Inc is a development stage company, which doesn’t have any business operations. The company was founded on June 15, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

