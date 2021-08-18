Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Declines By 34.7%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,300 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 570.8 days.

BEPTF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.