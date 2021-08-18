Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Declines By 38.2%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BMWYY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. 42,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,077. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMWYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

