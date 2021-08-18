Short Interest in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Declines By 25.9%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AZRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ AZRX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 2,389,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $64.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.49. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 495.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 213,550 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 221,191 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

