Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Rises By 73.2%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the July 15th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 46.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

