Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Rises By 73.2%

Aug 18th, 2021

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the July 15th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 46.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

