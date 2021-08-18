Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Increases By 56.4%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the July 15th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AEMD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,759. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 408,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEMD shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

