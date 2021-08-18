Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON PREM opened at GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £36.38 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Premier African Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

