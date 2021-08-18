Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LON PREM opened at GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £36.38 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Premier African Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).
About Premier African Minerals
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.