Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,533.00 and last traded at $1,532.93. Approximately 9,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,380,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,498.00.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,479.43. The firm has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

