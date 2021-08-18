Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Short Interest Update

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,197. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 2.40. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,495,509 shares of company stock worth $378,329,248 over the last 90 days. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 250,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,651,000 after buying an additional 77,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,139,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $2,276,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.