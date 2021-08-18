SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Cap of $116,384.41

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $116,384.41 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,343.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.80 or 0.06772306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.01 or 0.01415887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.62 or 0.00376293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00139484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.00572863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.00349094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00314545 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

