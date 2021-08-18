SHIBA INU 1-Day Volume Tops $661.34 Million (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $661.34 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00052778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00126122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00151707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,904.87 or 1.00140739 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.73 or 0.00882503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.30 or 0.06737687 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

