Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Short Interest Update

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 997,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

SHEN opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

