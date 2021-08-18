ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $585.80. 8,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $558.27. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.15, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.10 and a 12 month high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

