Serum (SRM) Trading 43.6% Higher Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $6.77 or 0.00015136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $338.71 million and approximately $601.58 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00834884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00046711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00100600 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

