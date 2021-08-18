Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.46.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

