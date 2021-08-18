Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Update

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 48,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Security National Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Security National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Security National Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Security National Financial by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.66 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%.

Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

