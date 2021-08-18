Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF remained flat at $$83.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $77.68 and a 12-month high of $83.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCOTF shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

