Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$42.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.79.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

