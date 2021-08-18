Scotiabank Increases High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$14.50

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE HLF traded up C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 57,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$7.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.13 per share, with a total value of C$73,552.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at C$73,552.08. In the last three months, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $659,233.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

