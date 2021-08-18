Scotiabank Increases High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$14.50

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of TSE HLF traded up C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 57,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$7.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81.
In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.13 per share, with a total value of C$73,552.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at C$73,552.08. In the last three months, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $659,233.
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
