Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Down 21.1% in July

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $893.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after buying an additional 102,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 214,578 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNG. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

