Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Down 21.1% in July

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of STNG stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $893.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after buying an additional 102,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 214,578 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNG. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.
About Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
