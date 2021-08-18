Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 71,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 851,510 shares.The stock last traded at $32.70 and had previously closed at $33.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Score Media and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 350.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $23,892,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $10,785,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $9,946,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Score Media and Gaming by 2,584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,213 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Score Media and Gaming by 735.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 160,030 shares during the last quarter.

About Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

