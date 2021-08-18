Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $107.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

