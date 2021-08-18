Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 141.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $3,781,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,925,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

