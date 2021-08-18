Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566,897 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 334,388 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after buying an additional 289,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,194,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,548. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75.

