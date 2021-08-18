Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Increased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,505,000 after purchasing an additional 219,842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 224,925 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

