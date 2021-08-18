Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,839 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $841,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 158,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 841,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 132,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE remained flat at $$30.28 on Wednesday. 1,486,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,682. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

