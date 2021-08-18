Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Plans Dividend of GBX 37

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 3,729 ($48.72) on Wednesday. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a one year high of GBX 3,779 ($49.37). The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,610.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total transaction of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,575 ($46.71), for a total transaction of £536,250 ($700,614.06). Insiders have sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock worth $227,522,370 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

