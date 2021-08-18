Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,030 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises 2.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $30,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 196.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,429,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,969,000 after purchasing an additional 946,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 506,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

