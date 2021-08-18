SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SBFFF opened at $16.00 on Monday. SBM Offshore has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.