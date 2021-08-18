Savix Market Capitalization Reaches $334,833.39 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Savix has a total market cap of $334,833.39 and approximately $472,317.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Savix has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $5.11 or 0.00011405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00057565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.00835705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00046859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00099647 BTC.

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 117,050 coins and its circulating supply is 65,471 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.