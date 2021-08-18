Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$25.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIS. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

SIS opened at C$20.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$13.04 and a 1 year high of C$21.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78.

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$405,574. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,000.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

