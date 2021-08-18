Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $13.75. Sasol shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 1,353 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sasol by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

