SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Short Interest Up 38.8% in July

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PERS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 375.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

