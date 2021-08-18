Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.89

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 26802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.