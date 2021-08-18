salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 7,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 9,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 19.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.