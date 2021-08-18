SafeCapital Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $87,193.02 and $394.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00027046 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002224 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.