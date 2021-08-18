Ryder Capital Limited (RYD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 7th

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Ryder Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Get Ryder Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.82 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$63,805.00 ($45,575.00).

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.