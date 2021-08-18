Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

RYAN has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

RYAN opened at $29.47 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

