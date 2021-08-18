Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$240,565.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,369,717.08.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total transaction of C$395,660.60.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$36.75 on Wednesday. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.10 and a 52 week high of C$37.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

