RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RGLXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS:RGLXY remained flat at $$5.82 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.76. RTL Group has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

