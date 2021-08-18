Royal Bank of Canada Sells 578 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period.

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95.

